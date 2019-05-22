Kenya Today

Governor Sonko airlifts baby Haimanah Wairimu to India for specialised treatment

1 Comment

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko today fulfilled his promise and  airlifted baby Haimanah Wairimu from Komarok area in Embakasi central Constituency to india for further treatment. Wairimu was diagnosed with Metastatic Thyroid Carcinoma.

The governor will pay for all expenses including medical fee, air ticket, pocket money and other expenses.

 

  1. Honestly speaking, Sonko should be Kenya’s president from 2022. Think about it. This is the man who Central people called names in 2017, yet he’s gone on to prove himself through his administration in Nairobi. I believe God is working through him. Your excellency, i assure you of my precious vote if you vie.

