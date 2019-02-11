Video: Senator slept with me and now wants to finish my life

A woman has claimed that her life is in danger after having an affair with Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

In a video that has gone viral, the woman says that she slept with the senator in May last year with a promise of a handsome pay of Ksh10,000 per round, but the senator failed to fulfill his promise.

The woman further reveals that they had sex without protection, and he could have infected her with diseases. However, she is not worried about diseases instead she asks the senator to pay the ‘debt’.

“Naomba askari wanisaidie maisha yangu iko hatarini. (I ask the police to protect me since my life is in danger),” adds the woman.

