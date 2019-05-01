DP Ruto begs Gideon Moi ally Hon Mudavadi for support in 2022 revisits 2007 secrets

Its now evident that the DP William Ruto is desperately doing everything possible to succeed president Uhuru Kenyatta although there are said to be in bad terms.

The Dp is now reaching out to all former presidential candidates to back his candidature.

Political Pundit states that the DP is trying to make peace with former URP party members and his former close ally in ODM to endorse his candidature.

Dr Andrew Ochieng a political commentator states that Ruto now understands the dynamics of the Kenya politics especially on succession.

“The DP Ruto is a master of politics,he is desperately winning everyone heart,he has brought William Kabogo in his fold, Mwangi Wa Iria, Kiunjuri and Oparanya in Western region,once Musalia board,he will be good to go,”he said.

Earlier the DP had called on ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to support his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto said his friendship with Mudavadi dates back to their days in ODM, saying it was time they joined forces once again.

The DP told Mudavadi to back him since he was just a step away from the top seat.

“We agreed in 2007 that Raila Odinga would become President, my brother Mudavadi was to be the Vice President and I was to be of Prime Minister,” Ruto said.

“But because of what happened, we finally got the position of Prime Minister which was to be mine but went to Odinga while the slot of deputy Prime Minister went to Mudavadi. I got nothing but was taken to Hague,” he added.

