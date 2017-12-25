VIDEO: Raila Second Christmas Message To Kenyans: Uhuru Must Go !

By Raila Odinga
As we celebrate Christmas and prepare to usher in the new year I would also like to assure you that although things may seem dark, ‘The darkest hour is always just before the dawn’ and the patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results as our plans are complete and our resolve very steady.
To those who have unfortunately lost their loved ones at the hands of the security forces, we shall not forget the victims and will do everything it takes to ensure that their deaths will not have been in vain. We promise you that next year shall be full of abundant blessings for all Kenyans!
May all those celebrating have a wonderful day and a wonderful 2018 to all!
Comments
Anonymous says
God is on your side your excellency R A Odinga may Kenyan peoples dream be granted by the almighty God who created heaven and Earth. Long live The Kenya Peoples President.
Anonymous says
Spare us your tirades
Baby Gee says
Merry Christmas Baba
May the God Lord protect you and Your Family,
May he protect Nasa Leaders, Migung Migung shall not die as planned in Jesus Name, Protect all Nasa Supporter With their families, Protect those who lost their loved ones, in 2018 Kenyans will see victory in Jesus’ Name. God is Good all the time, Merry Christmas.
res says
Thsts better unlike the previous one which was full of incitement.
Anonymous says
res ni shoga tu wakawaida.
Anonymous says
He should be BUSY training his Umkonto wE Sizwe But Raila is a Man o f Peace.
Anonymous says
Uhuru is going nowhere!!!!!!!!