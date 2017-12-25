VIDEO: Raila Second Christmas Message To Kenyans: Uhuru Must Go !

By Raila Odinga

As we celebrate Christmas and prepare to usher in the new year I would also like to assure you that although things may seem dark, ‘The darkest hour is always just before the dawn’ and the patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results as our plans are complete and our resolve very steady.

To those who have unfortunately lost their loved ones at the hands of the security forces, we shall not forget the victims and will do everything it takes to ensure that their deaths will not have been in vain. We promise you that next year shall be full of abundant blessings for all Kenyans!

May all those celebrating have a wonderful day and a wonderful 2018 to all!

