VIDEO: Raila Addresses Thousands Of Kijiji Residents, Blasts USA AmbassadorPreneur Godec

NASA Supreme leader Raila Odinga addressed his major public event after swearing in . He toured Kijiji in Langata to assess the damage caused by fire.

He termed the recent attempts by eleven foreign envoys to broker a political dialogue as a deliberate attempt to introduce neo-colonialism in Kenya.



Raila accused the diplomats of hypocrisy and turning a blind eye to the electoral reforms that they advocated for before the October 26, 2017 repeat polls.

“When IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced that his commission was not ready to conduct elections as there were division among the commissioners, they (envoys) said they were satisfied of the preparations,” Raila Odinga.