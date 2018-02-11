VIDEO: Raila Addresses Thousands Of Kijiji Residents, Blasts USA AmbassadorPreneur Godec

NASA Supreme leader Raila Odinga addressed his major public event after swearing in . He toured Kijiji in Langata to assess the damage caused by fire.
He termed the recent attempts by eleven foreign envoys to broker a political dialogue as a deliberate attempt to introduce neo-colonialism in Kenya.
Raila accused the diplomats of hypocrisy and turning a blind eye to the electoral reforms that they advocated for before the October 26, 2017 repeat polls.
“When IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced that his commission was not ready to conduct elections as there were division among the commissioners, they (envoys) said they were satisfied of the preparations,” Raila Odinga.
Comments
Anonymous says
It’s public knowledge that those 11 envoys are the faces of lucifer cos they don’t differentiate between right and evil.
They support thieves of elections when the whole of kenyans rejected those thieves of our elections.
Do these envoys support these thieves cos they are bribing you with projects that are inflated for them to loot upright.
Those envoys should have those thieves be their advices cos they are not need and nobody bother to pay attention to them.
Let’s all boycott all that these thieves represent!
omot says
I believe the people president should lay down a new strategy for the people of Kenya. Learn from the South Africa style of struggle, INDIA against the British rule by instilling a legacy in the heart of people to the point he, Raila does not need even to appear in person. The people understand the struggle and not have mixed messages. Many lives have been lost since 1990s and prominent men highly educated killed and what else? Be clear or hand over the leadership to the youthful mind to get the job done.
Anonymous says
WHY DO KENYAN LEADERS DESPERATELY SEEK FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE FOREIGN POWERS IN ALL DECISIONS THEY TRY TO MAKE TOWARDS THE WELFARE AND WELL BEING OF KENYAN CITIZENS?
THESE FOREIGNERS ARE IN KENYA TO SERVE THE NATIONAL INTEREST OF THEIR OWN CITIZENS WHO ARE GLOBE-ROTTING THE PLANET EARTH; THEY DO NOT REALLY CARE ABOUT THE INTERESTS OF THE LOCAL CITIZENS! THAT IS WHY THEY INSTALL CROWD CONTROL DICTATORS BY RIGGING ELECTIONS!!
munene. says
Uhuru and godec should ARREST RAILA WE SEE HOW FEAUDSTERS EMPIRE FALL!
WASTING TIME ARRESTING MPS. uhuru and karuto STYLE OF DOING THINGS IS TERRIBLE;TEARING COUNTRY A PART AND NOT UNITING.
YOU CREATING MORE TRIBAL HATE IN CITIZENRY DECADES A HEAD THAN EVER SEEN IN KENYA BEFORE. They are building the HATE machine in all corners of kenya. Ask Godec why kenya is SHITHOLE and envoys approve that message!!!!!!!!
Anonymous says
I CANT JUST TAKE THIS: THAT WESTERN ENVOYS HAVE JOINED JUBILEE IN DESTROYING KENYA. HORRIBLE WORLD!!!
Business mogul says
BY GIVING POOR AFRICANS GUNS SO THAT THEY CAN BUTCHER THEMSELVES. THINK ABOUT IT KENYA , CONGO, S. SUDAN DO NOT MANUFACTURE GUNS AND YET YOU SEE KIDS WITHOUT SHOES AND MALNOURISHED CARRYING AK47S ODINGA TELL THEM THE TRUTH.
Macharia ma na kihoto says
its an idea and it’s time has come, a group of cartels must go home
Anonymous says
Those thieves are youthful but wezi was uchakuzi: wao ni shida tupu.
Parent says
We demonstrate against them up to their embassies. These are mediocre diplomats led by the physically emaciated looking hyena Godec salivating at our hard earned tax that we are forced to pay to this evil and savatic regime ked by the two despots. God save us from these wolves and hyenas.
Anonymous says
God,
May your consuming fire consume these election thieves for the well being of Kenya, as it was against pharaoh and his army.
These fraudsters only your fire God from heaven will delete them from the face of earth direct to hell to they final destination abyss.
Anonymous says
The wayforward ASk Kitui Governor Hon Kaluki Ngilu the only leader who knows the only language central folks understands . KIKUYUs understands only this Language ask Kitui governors .Kiberiti Revolution can achieve miracles.