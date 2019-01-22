Kenya Today

Video: Police looking for Sultan hamud man for beating his wife thoroughly for unknown reasons.

Police and detectives from Makueni are looking for a man who was captured on a video beating his wife mercilessly at sultan Hamud.
James from sultan Hamud thoroughly beats his wife for unknown reasons.
Magaret Nthambi says she has been undergoing hell in her marriage.
She also said her husband has been sodomizing her.

