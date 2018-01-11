Uasin Gishu county police beat hawkers in Eldoret town , they also destroyed the items that were on sale. Check out video below as was captured live by ome Mr Chepkwony.
VIDEO: Police BEAT MERCILESSLY Jubilee Supporters In Eldoret Town, #TanoTerror
Comments
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
The enemies of the Kenyan government and its forces are the the struggling Kenyan citizens and the street vendors selling their products for a living. WHY? Because these poor citizens are not foreign investors who can offer millions shillings to bribe the ruling dictators!
Anonymous says
IN Fact you cannot put better than this one>>>>>>
