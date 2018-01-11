Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

VIDEO: Police BEAT MERCILESSLY Jubilee Supporters In Eldoret Town, #TanoTerror

VIDEO: Police BEAT MERCILESSLY Jubilee Supporters In Eldoret Town, #TanoTerror

4 Comments

Uasin Gishu county police beat hawkers in Eldoret town , they also destroyed the items that were on sale. Check out video below as was captured live by ome Mr Chepkwony.


Comments

  3. The enemies of the Kenyan government and its forces are the the struggling Kenyan citizens and the street vendors selling their products for a living. WHY? Because these poor citizens are not foreign investors who can offer millions shillings to bribe the ruling dictators!

    Reply Report comment

  4. IN Fact you cannot put better than this one>>>>>>
    The enemies of the Kenyan government and its forces are the the struggling Kenyan citizens and the street vendors selling their products for a living. WHY? Because these poor citizens are not foreign investors who can offer millions shillings to bribe the ruling dictators!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies