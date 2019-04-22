VIDEO: Peter Munya’s curse that has been haunting DP Ruto

Deputy President Dr William Ruto’s woes continue to worsen as 2022 general elections draw closer. But can you trace where his woes begun from?

Well, things started going astray for the DP immediately after the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his opposition Counterpart Raila Odinga in March 2018.

After the handshake, President Kenyatta got a new dalliance in Raila. Many projects have been planned and implemented without even involving Ruto.

The President has also been seen in big state events with Raila. Sometimes towards the end of last year, Uhuru’s close confident and the then Jubilee Party Interim Vice Chair David Murathe came out to publicly tell off Ruto on Kikuyu support promise.

Murathe later vowed to do everything possible to stop Ruto from vying in 2022.

We have also seen division in Jubilee that has resulted to the formation of two units, the Kieleweke which is against the DP and team Tanga Tanga that Preaches Ruto’s gospel.

Almost every weekend, we see Ruto in Churches, insulting people as he tries to sway voters towards his support.

During the weekend, DP Ruto was caught condemning ‘Raila’ and the ‘Luo’ community after a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend SGR to Kisumu and Busia border.

DP Ruto has been sidelined in many projects since 2018 after Raila joined the government through Handshake.

Raila and Ruto have not been seeing each other eye to eye just after the controversial Kimwarerand Arror dam projects which led to the lost of Ksh 21 billion.

Raila fiercely attacked Ruto and allies for fighting the DPP and the DCI as they investigate the looted money.

The Tanga tanga politicians have been defending Ruto and bashing Raila for trying to break Jubilee party saying the investigations were targeting Ruto’s 2022 succession politics.

In a video captured a year ago, Former Meru Governor and PNU Party Leader Peter Munya is seen assuring Ruto many problems before 2022.

The seemingly angry Munya is seen accusing Ruto of taking PNU as his only Problem. He tells off Ruto, reminding him that 2022 was still too far.

He tells Ruto many Problems are to come before him just before 2022 election period.

Watch the video here.