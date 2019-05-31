Video: Pastor Nganga lashes out congregants , calls them stupid over disrespect to his wife

Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a has unleashed a rant on his bishops accusing them of disrespect.

In a six-minute video, which has surfaced online, the seemingly irritated pastor slams his bishops for disrespecting his wife.

The controversial pastor went ahead to hurl insults at the bishops as his congregations kept mum.

He accuses the men and women, who have amassed wealth while in his church, of arrogance.

Í have listened through Pastor Nganga's kesho message and I don't know if I should say a thing. SMH! #MediaMarketingCriminals pic.twitter.com/0qA1YHYCTW — Roselyne🇰🇪 (@roselyne_jeruto) May 31, 2019

“Nataka kuongea na mabishop wale wako kwa kanisa langu, if you’re not going to respect my wife am going to kick you out of my ministry, even if who you are, ata kama tulitahiriwa na wewe.

“Wajikanga hawa…mmenikuta kwa hii ministry na wake wenu hawa. Mmetajirikia hapa hapa kwangu, stupid arrogant. Mmenikuta hapa hapa nikihubiri na mkokoteni mkatajirikia hapa. Nimesema kama hamtaheshimu mke wangu am not going to serve with you, kama mke wako hataheshimu mke wangu na mmekuja kwangu na matuta … useless people taka taka , rubbish, hakuna kitu mnaezaniambia mimi watu wa Neno, mimi ndo neno” Ng’ang’a says.

Pastor James Nganga warns people to leave his wife alone. Insults them and swears before God to kick people out of his church. This is sad…"Wajinga nyinyi!..Stupid!…Taka Taka!..Kama unafikiria ulitahiriwa…I swear before God I will bring you down" pic.twitter.com/OuzOkGmi2l — Kenya Revolt HSC (@TheParrotKE) May 31, 2019

Ng’ang’a goes ahead to say the devil is behind his recent tribulations, and that the media has focused on bringing him down because he’s the founder of the church.

“Am facing all this bad because of Neno, Satan wants to bring Neno down that’s why the devil is fighting me all over media, alafu wewe na mke wako mnadhani mtanitahirisha,” he adds.

I wish God gave instant Justice Like ge did in times od old… None of us would stand but Pastors like Pastor Nganga would be burned with Concentrated Sulphuric Acid… Who is this Man Nganga?? A dramatic criminal and walking…! pic.twitter.com/qD1jvSFse9 — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) May 31, 2019

He vows that if the trend continues, he’ll close all Neno branches across the country, but his.

Ng’ang’a is not strange to controversy. He was recently arrested and charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai in a video.

Kaikai, the Director, Strategy & Innovation at Royal Media Services, filed a complaint with police over the “consequences” threat from Ng’ang’a over his stance on ‘con’ pastors in Kenya.

He was also arrested for conning a businessman Ksh3.6 million.77