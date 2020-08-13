VIDEO: PANIC as Chinese nationals facing bribery charges appear in court in full PPE gear

Three Chinese nationals on Thursday August 13 caused a stir after they appeared in a Mombasa Law court donning full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear.

The incident forced forced the magistrate to postpone the hearing after she mistook the suspects for Ministry of Health officials who had come to collect a Covid-19 patient.

The defence team, however, protested the postponement of the case as they wanted the hearing to proceed as scheduled.

The panic in the courtroom was heightened after 11 staff members of the Judiciary in Mombasa tested positive for Covid-19 back in June.

Watch the video below courtesy of NTV: