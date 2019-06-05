VIDEO: ODM MP Elisha Odhiambo grilled for assaulting blogger in Kisumu

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo was on Tuesday a guest at Kisumu Central Police station after attacking a blogger.

The legislator assaulted Maurice Otieno for posting what he said was a defamatory Facebook post.

Here is the video



The Kisumu based blogger had earlier on in the day notified his followers that Odhiambo was being grilled by EACC officers over graft in his constituency.

Speaking to KTN News, the blogger said he received numerous calls which led to his taking down the post.

He would later try reaching the legislator who he said could not be reached.

In a 41 second clip doing rounds on social media, the MP roughs up Otieno while in the company of two other unidentified men.

The member of Parliament did not wait for the authorities to take him in, rather he reported that his car had been destroyed by rowdy youths in Kisumu.

Mr Odhiambo was grilled till late in the day.

Police are now investigating two different cases; destruction of property and assault.