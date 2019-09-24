Video: Naivasha MP Jane Kihara humiliated, chased away by constituents

Naivasha MP, Jane Kihara, was on Monday embarrassed by members of the public as she tried to make a public address.

In a video seen by this reporter, Kihara was booed and later chased away by the angry residents of Karagita area, who claimed that she had failed them as a leader.

It was reported that the residents of the area had been frustrated by the poor state of the South Lake Road.

The road is said to be a gateway to the flower farms, tourist hotels and Lake Naivasha and has deteriorated over time due to the negligence by the county government.

Further information pointed out that the people of Naivasha were tired of the empty promises given to them by the leaders.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: