Video: Mother gives birth on a cold floor at a Nairobi hospital (Disgusting)

Residents of Nairobi county have pleaded with Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to assist in steamlining the health sector in Nairobi county hospitals.

This comes in a wake after a KTN News expose.

“Secret camera recording by KTN News shows a woman giving birth on the corridor of Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital. There are no doctors to help her. She gave birth Infront of all these people. Imagine the embarrassment of giving birth Infront of all and sundry. There are only about 6beds for mothers who have delivered. There about 60 deliveries a day. 20 CS deliveries a day. No beds. Mothers have to sit on stools after giving birth. Others have to give birth in toilets. Babies have died in the toilets and others stolen… Should I go on? Or I just stop there we all get angry at Mike Sonko?

Something is fundamentally wrong with Nairobi healthcare. KENYANS deserve better.”

Here is a sneak preview.

