In Muranga, a visually challenged resident took to the streets in solidarity with Raila NASA supporters to demand the immediate exit of Ezra Chiloba from IEBC. He was the sole demonstrator in the town largely a Jubilee stronghold. This video has gone viral in social media but mainstream will not show you.
VIDEO, What Media Will Not Show You: Raila NASA One Man Demonstration In Muranga
A liberated man from the york of tribalism.