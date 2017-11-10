Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

VIDEO: Mad Love For Baba Raila Odinga in Washington DC.

Comments

  5. The war on terrorism on the African front is being fought with the help of carefully foreign selected and approved African ruling dictators. The African armed forces recruited and trained to fight the war on TERROR come mainly from African young men raised by families who are economically depressed and have no power! . They are unemployed or not well educated, or unable to make ends meet.. You never find the young people from rich families among these African fighting forces!

    Who are the terrorists in the African continent? They are fellow poor and Africans! In other words, Africans who are fighting terrorism in Africa are basically trained to kill fellow Africans identified by US and European power elites as terrorists!

    People are now being identified as terrorists when they raise their voices against economic exploitation and marginalization! The ruling African elites have become so filthy rich that they do not identify with the citizens they rule and look at at them as annoying gnats to be vaporized with weapons!

    The WAR ON TERROR IS AN ECONOMIC RESOURCES WAR! . Africa has tons of resources most of which are unknown the very African ruling elites who are busy monitoring and killing their citizens!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies