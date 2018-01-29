VIDEO: Kikuyu Elders Perform Rituals At Uhuru Park Cursing Raila Swearing In, Offered Goat Sacrifice January 29, 2018 14 Comments https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-8.mp4 https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2-1.mp4
Comments
Oyamo Phillip says
These idiots are just cursing themselves, slaughtering an innocent goat which doesn’t understand what politics is. Let the Almighty do His cleansing and wash away the evil sacrifices of these Witchcrafts, Gangs, Mungiki etc…God bless Uhuru Park for a peacefull ceremony.
Anonymous says
In the name of Jesus Christ, let the Kikuyu elders carry their loads with them. May the true Almighty God curse and torment them. Isn’t this “Uchawi”? They always call Raila what they are practicing. This is pure Uchawi, not sacrificial ritual, but it will not stop Raila swearing in. This is pure witchcraft, but they try to give it a soft name called ritual. Where are the animal right activist to stop them from abusing innocent goat! No matter how much they do their rituals, they will never stop River Nile from flowing.
100% says
why don’t they go perform rituals on black spot areas if they believe ritual works
100% says
I can see these elders hv little education and thus there brains are infested with illiteracy……let them be careful things can go contrary to what they think
Anonymous says
How comes they were allowed to do their dirty backward rituals at Uhuru Park, but NASA are blocked from using Uhuru Park! What is so special about them. If they were allowed to use Uhuru Park, then Nasarites should get access to use Uhuru Park to sweat Raila in too.
Res says
No more bravado, tday is dday,Raila has the whole day to fool his supporters. Today evening Kenya waits to see Raila go back to ida to narrate the days events, of course she will not be first lady of kenya or any other country.
king rivers says
ure just a misfortune God will protect us
Anonymous says
Those are the goats that have been raped in central
gimail. says
The one who was carrying the rituals are absolutely equal to dat slaughtered innocent goat…today you will see the impact of Raila swearing in
Anonymous says
These primitive oath children of the devil could not stop the mugumo trees that were falling down – directly telling them that their zombies faculties of looter, murderers and all the problems the nation is faced with is their foolishness.
These shithole in the name of elders from zombie world, should repent and know Jesus Christ otherwise they have a direct ticket to abyss with their fraudsters why worship. Some fools like these ones are beyond prayers as they fraudster with his mirage legacy of crime against the citizens of kenya.
They can take their shithole aoth to their homes. Myngiki shitholes.
Anonymous says
Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto those who call good evil and evil good.
Anonymous says
SI WAFANYE RITUAL KUONDOA MALAYA WAO NA WEZI AMBAO WAMEJAA NAIROBI. HAO NI MAFALA WA MWISHO. KENYA WILL BE FREE THE DAY ALL KIKUYUS WILL BE ALIENATED IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY.
fawz says
in the video the old guy calls for peace, tells the young men to keep away from war and not to allow war to take over kenya. how is that cursing raila? i didn’t even hear raila’s name mentioned once…unless there’s some part that is cut out…it says uhuru n ruto went to hague and won their cases and they came to kenya and people chose them as leaders…i think you guys are overreacting for nothing. maybe because you don’t understand the language, but reacting from hearsay.
fawz says
i watched the 2nd one…i will check out the others when i have time. maybe there’s something i missed