VIDEO: Khalwale attacks Atwoli badly, reveals how he calls Ruto in the midnight

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has defended his Friendship with Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

Khalwale who was speaking at a funeral event in Kakamega said he has been meeting with Ruto in public, a clear indication that his dalliance with the DP was for the benefit of Western People.

He however revealed that COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli selfishly calls Ruto at night.

“Ata huyu mkora anaitwa Atwoli, yeye huwa anapigia Ruto simu usiku kwa sababu anajitafutia, mimi huwa naenda kwa Ruto mchana (Even this conman called Atwoli always talks to Ruto over the phone at night for selfish gains),” he said.

This might be a comeback to what Atwoli claimed he had cursed him and that he will never become Kakamega Governor. Atwoli said in Lamu that Khalwale will die a beggar.

Khalwale also attacked elected leaders from Western Kenya for their double speaking.

He accused them of declaring Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s support for Presidency when they are with him, declare to support Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula when they are in Bungoma, declare to Support ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi when they are in Maragoli and finally swear to support Ruto’s Presidency when the DP tours the region.

He urged them to take a stand if they wanted to get anywhere in the national politics.

