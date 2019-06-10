Video: Kenyans react to arrest of DP Ruto ally Gov. Sang for economic sabotage

Police lobbed teargas to disperse supporters of Governor Sang at Kapsabet Police Station as the county boss is bundled into a DCI car and driven off.
Nandi Governor Sang arrested by DCI officers in Kapsabet over uprooting of tea bushes at Kaburet Village. pic.twitter.com/KFrkxEEGwG
— Radio Citizen (@RadioCitizenFM) June 10, 2019
The arrest of Nandi Governor Sang. Chaos!!! pic.twitter.com/N4F22iVmSL
— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) June 10, 2019
Governor Sang literally living the thug life 😂
Africa needs its own Const theories to explain this stuff 😂 pic.twitter.com/La6qFYMeER
— Cecil Yongo (@CecilYongo) June 10, 2019
Police in Nandi county used over 15 vehicles just to arrest governor Sang.
— Imbugira (@imbugira) June 10, 2019
Governor Sang will and should not be arrested the directive to reclaim public land was from the president and no public officer should be arrested
— isaac mongare (@Mongareformp) June 10, 2019
Governor Sang's youthful folly has led him to his Waterloo. pic.twitter.com/44rJAyazkU
— Ronniekip👌 (@Evanski26113194) June 10, 2019
Teargas lobed to disperse supporters of Governor Sang at Kapsabet Police Station as the county boss is bundled into a DCI car and driven off. pic.twitter.com/XaCPvim454
— Derrick Ohato (@DerrickOhato) June 10, 2019
When Nandi Governor Sang hears the Kinoti boys are coming for him…….😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8MbfuT8XcQ
— Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) June 10, 2019
