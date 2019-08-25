Video: Ken Okoth’s brother CHASED,humiliated from Raila’s Kibra rally

An irate horde of Kibra residents, on Sunday, drove the brother to their late MP, Ken Okoth, off the dais.

Imran Okoth (brother to the late Ken) was speaking at a political rally at Kamukunji grounds, for a rally that had been convened by Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

The crowd started to heckle him from the moment he opened his mouth, making it almost impossible for him to express himself.

“Toka hapo, toka kabisa, loosely translating to, get out of there, just leave,” the crowd bellowed out in unison.

He was left with little choice but to exit the stage, to a thunderous cheer from the highly charged crowd.

Reports claim that the very people who held his brother close to their hearts, turned hostile because Imran oversaw the cremation of the late MP.



This was against the traditions of the majority Luo community, and it is believed that despite having been mooted as a worthy successor, his actions could cost him dearly.

On his part, Raila maintained that the ODM Party was determined that whoever was endorsed to vie for the seat, would be taken through a democratic vetting process.

24 aspirants have so far declared interest in the Kibra parliamentary seat on ODM ticket.

On Monday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the mini-poll for the Kibra Parliamentary seat will be conducted on November 7, 2019.