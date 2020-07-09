VIDEO: Inside Governor Joho’s private jet, visit Raila in Dubai, Betty Kyalo on board? handbag?

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on Thursday jetted out of the country for Dubai to visit supreme leader Raila Odinga.

Check out video below that captures the inside of the amazing private jet they duo chattered to Dubai, must have cost a fortune, it looks like the real Canaan. Check out also photos of Governor 001 seated with Suna East MP Hon Junet Mohammed (Mr Fix It) side by side inside the a private jet with snacks and fruits.



The former prime minister is in Dubai where he underwent treatment last week in what was said to be fixing of a nerve in his back. He expressed gratitude to Kenyans for standing with him as he received treatment at a Germany hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a one-minute video shared by his daughter Winnie Odinga, Raila, clad in a mustard polo t-shirt and blue shorts, said that the messages of goodwill from Kenyans made him recover quickly.

“I want to thank all my friends, supporters and all our youth who have sent me so many messages of goodwill. It has just been amazing and wonderful. It makes me recover so fast,” Raila said.

The prime minister left the country in June for the United Arab Emirates.

He underwent a minor surgical operation on his back.

On June 26, Joho had a telephone call with Raila and confirmed that the former PM was in high spirits and progressing well after undergoing surgery.

“We continue to pray for him. I have no doubt that within the shortest time possible, baba will be back in Kenya,” Joho said.