Video: “I would sleep with a client without protection, I didn’t care anymore”

A commercial sex worker in Kenya has confessed to sleeping with men without protection and not caring anymore.

In an exclusive interview with the standard digital videos the teenager who started her job in 2016 after finding life so difficult and rough said that she did it purely for money.

The lady Admitted to having suffered a physical assault by different clients after refusing to pay for the service rendered arguably ending some cases at the police station.

The teenager said that it was a big deal spending with someone without protection when she started but it later became a norm to her after losing hope in life thereby accepting to sleep with a different man without protection not considering different sexually transmitted diseases that are currently spreading in the world. The lady said that she was defeated to get a job and was desperately in need of money.

The lady also said that the society stigmatized her after finding out about her job and that the information even reached her dad who called angry crying on the phone of the shame she’d brought to his family after seeing her as a disappointment.

She also admitted that some clients have misused her in the past by thinking that she’s there for granted and that there is nothing she can do even if she is mistreated and abused physically.

The lady said that before she gets into any relationship with a man she tells the love at the moment the job she’s been doing so that it doesn’t bring controversies in the near future.

However, things have turned so violent in her last marriage where she was dumped chased away stigmatized and ashamed after 11 months in love. The lady also said that leaving the job is a difficult thing because sometimes money comes in thick and fast.

