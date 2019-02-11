VIDEO: How Slayqueen Wangui tricked Wambui for hours before her death

The alleged murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui by her husband Joseph Kori and girlfriend Judy Wangui continues to baffle many Kenyans.

Kenyan Media house K24TV obtained CCTv footage and details of the investigations and put together a sequence of what could have happened on the day of the murder.



Police sources say the footage incriminates Judy Wangui, one of the murder suspects.

Pictures taken just hours before the murder paint a very cordial relationship between the accused and the late Mary Wambui, raising the question; What could have made Wangui turn on Wambui?

The Police are said to have already changed their tone on Kori as it is now emerging that he might not have had prior knowledge of the murder nor took part in it’s planning and ultimate execution.

HERE IS THE VIDEO COURTESY OF K24 TV

