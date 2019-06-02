SHOCK: DP Ruto, Governor Waititu heckled, humiliated in Kiambu, people are fed up with hypocrisy !

Deputy President William Ruto and Kiambu governor Ferdinard Waititu were today heckled and firced to cut short their roadside rally in Githurai area, Kiambu.



Githurai residents booed him and denied him an opportunity to address them from the rooftop of his car.

Governor Waititu was heckled for bringing Ruto to Kiambu, he was embarrassed and helpless as angry residents told him to shut up. He attempted to cool them down saying; “What I have seen her I want you to know. I want to say that the market will be built” but his voice was drowned by the massive heckling (Video Below).

He was among leaders who accompanied Ruto to St Martin’s ACK and PCEA Kahawa Wendani. Ruto also commissioned construction of 10 classrooms at the populous Mwiki Primary School in Githurai, Kiambu County.

Githurai residents refused to be addressed by ‘Their father’ pic.twitter.com/7g0Csz6GMp — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) June 2, 2019

Githurai residents accuse him of destroying their livelihoods after he pulled down their market last year that accommodated over 3, 000 traders

Waititu claimed the space was to be built a Sh2.7 billion market through a Public Private Partnership but according to area nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, the traders were kicked out to pave way for a Chinese investor to put up some businesses.

Traders pondering next move after Githurai 45 market was demolished.

Kiambu government is accused of neglecting the lower Kiambu; Githurai, Juja, Ruiru and Thika areas which are cosmopolitan areas and no devoted followers of Waititu.