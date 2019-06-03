DP Ruto handman in Luo Nyanza Governor Obado attacks Senator Orengo badly, injures Hon Mbadi and SG Sifuna

Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado has come out guns blazing blaming the ODM leadership, MPs and Senators of his continued misfortunes.

The second time governor who was in a function with minority leaders John Mbadi, James Orengo and secretary general Edwin Sifuna said that the ODM boys have been peddling rumours about what he owns prompting the investigative agencies to disturb him every time.

Governor Obado said that the Mps have been peddling lies to the EACC that he owns very many buildings across the county terminb it outright lies. He asked the leaders from the area to be truthful and stop unncessary witch hunt. He said leaders should on delivering to the public and stop personlised attacks.

” We should engage in politics of development and not spreading malice with aim of creating division and hatred among us” obado said

He said that he has never been involved in embezzling public resources and that even his children had huge cash in their bank accounts as was purported in media

Governor Obado who was speaking in dholuo said that in 2014 he brought President Uhuru to Migori thereby foreseeing handshake. He urged them to be humble in life and that they should not accuse others falsely and focus on real agenda.