In This video, hon Peter Kaluma the MP for Homabay Town warned Kalonzo not to betray Raila and NASA supporters on 30th January. He Told Kalonzo to man up, watch amazing speech.
VIDEO Emerges That Media Never Showed, Hon Kaluma WARNED Kalonzo Not To Betray Kenyans
Comments
omot says
Jackal ” Kalonzo” did it again to live for thousand year. This time every Kenyan would know that every words he say , he does not live up to them. Shame on him,
peter says
