Political analyst Prof Herman Manyora has predicted a possible 2022 Ali Hassan Joho Presidential candidacy.
According to Manyora, Joho was handed the ticket by the deliberate absence of the three NRM principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.
(Video) “EARLY” HASSAN JOHO, To Be First Muslim President In Kenya” – Prof. MANYORA
Comments
Anonymous says
Are you sure your comment is not designed to make this young man a target for elimination??
I call him a young man because I am much older than him and have seen careers of promising young men and women destroyed because of being forthright with citizens!
Anonymous says
Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mdavadi and Moses Wetangula ” HAVE BEEN SWORDS WITH DOUBLE EDGES” for a long, long time!
WHEN YOU GATHER CITIZENS WITH NEEDS, LIKE MILLIONS OF KENYANS IN EVERY PART OF THE NATION HAVE, YOU CANNOT OPERATE LIKE A “SWORD WITH THE DOUBLE EDGE” FOREVER, UNLESS YOU ARE OPERATING UNDER THE ASSUMPTIN THAT THOSE CITIZENS ARE IDIOTS WHO CAN BE FOREVER MANIPULATED BY BEING SLICK!
KENYANS CITIZENS ARE BEING BRUTALLY DAMAGED ECONOMICALLY AND PHYSICALLY, WITH NO POTENTIAL ECONOMIC SECURITY IN SIGHT! THEN YOU HEAR THESE THREE “SLICK WORD SMITHS” TALKING ABOUT THEIR TAXPAYERS FUNDED SECURITY DETAILS BEING WITHDRAWN AND FAILING TO SHOW UP IN AN EVENT WHERE MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OF KENYANS BRAVED OUT AND APPEARED WITHOUT ANY SECURITY DETAILS????
ARE YOU BLOODY KIDDING ME??? THE TOP DOWN RULE BY KENYA RULING ELITES WILL EVENTUALLY EXHAUST ITS USEFULLNESS BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN OVERUSED AND KENYANS ARE TIRED OF BEING MADE POOR THROUGH CALCULATED GREED!!!!
Anonymous says
WHO/WHAT IS THE ENTITY CALLED “GOVERNMENT” AND WHO/WHAT CONTROLS IT??
IS GOVERNMENT ABOVE THE LAWS??
Anonymous says
Maybe they thought that Rails was useful idiot and they were the busy but the useless clowns.. John will win if he stands up with any given politician in Kenya today. Bet my words. GOOD LUCK TO KENYA…
eldad says
for the three gentlemen, you couldn’t hide your underbelly forever, Kenyans have seen you live, you cannot face even a cockroach crawling in their bedrooms until the house help or mama come and yet you want to lead the same Kenyans who were waiting for you in uhuru park with no security.