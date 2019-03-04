VIDEO! Drama as Police arrest civilian in a military regalia(t-shirt) in Karen

A Twitter video captured by activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday exposed police officers harassing a civilian at the Hub Karen Mall in Nairobi.

I am currently at the hub where police are harassing a father with his 2 children claiming that he is wearing military uniform. @NPSOfficial_KE @DCI_Kenya @PoliceKE. I have told them categorically what they're doing is illegal, now they are after me :-). #SemaUkweli #TeamCourage pic.twitter.com/dhVQe2Jxko — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 3, 2019

The man, who is said to have been with his two children the mall is reported to have been arrested on grounds that he was on ‘police uniform’.

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet last year ordered that police should arrest anyone found on clothes resembling police and military uniforms.



However, legal experts say that there is no legal proof that an attire is specifically meant for the police or military. While the law prohibits wearing clothes resembling police and military uniforms, it does not specify what these uniforms look like in terms of design and colour patterns.