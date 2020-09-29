VIDEO: DP Ruto resurfaces riding in a wheelbarrow a day after snubbing Uhuru

Just a day after Deputy President William Ruto skipped the national Covid-19 conference chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday September 28, 2020, the second in command has emerged riding in a wheelbarrow.

The DP held an event at his Karen residence in Nairobi where he was meeting a group of youth.

He was dishing out goodies, among them wheelbarrows and handcarts.

In the event which singer Antoneosol was the MC, DP Ruto danced to the new gengetone song in which he has been featured, before taking to the wheelbarrow in what the MC termed as driving the hustler’s vehicle.

Ruto was then driven on a wheelbarrow a few meters as he jammed to the song ‘Mboka ni Mboka’ that was released by gengetone group ‘Wakali wao’ two days ago.

The DP distributed several items, including wheelbarrows, to youths and women, and said, “Every hustle matters, creating and expanding each opportunity is a chance to make many dreams come true.”

Langata MP Nixon Korir and nominated Senator Milicent Omanga are among politicians who were present.

Bishop Margret Wanjiru also was present, calling upon Kenyans to desist from politics of ethnicity.

Ruto was absent during the conference in which Uhuru announced an extension of the curfew for 60 days as well as reopening of bars. Some of the DP’s allies said it was hypocritical for Ruto to be invited to the national conference yet he had been locked out of other meetings.