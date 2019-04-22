VIDEO: DP Ruto caught on tape spreading hate speech against Raila, Luo community?

Deputy President William Ruto’s woes continue to worsen as 2022 general elections draw closer.

During the weekend, DP Ruto was caught condemning ‘Raila’ and the ‘Luo’ community after a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend SGR to Kisumu and Busia border.

DP Ruto has been sidelined in many projects since 2018 after Raila joined the government through Handshake.

Raila and Ruto have not been seeing each other eye to eye just after the controversial Kimwarer and Arror dam projects which led to the lost of Ksh 21 billion.

Raila fiercely attacked Ruto and allies for fighting the DPP and the DCI as they investigate the looted money.

The Tanga tanga politicians have been defending Ruto and bashing Raila for trying to break Jubilee party saying the investigations were targeting Ruto’s 2022 succession politics.

Last week, Raila confirmed that he will be accompanying President Kenyatta to China to borrow sh 380 billion for construction of SGR to Kisumu.

Ruto, who will not be part of the process of securing another ‘loot’ from China is a bitter man.

Speaking on Sunday as Christians celebrate Easter, DP Ruto condemned “watu wa kung’oa reli” for always causing problems.

The statement from DP was a clear indication that he was attacking Raila Odinga and his people.

DP Ruto didn't mention Luos but this is very unfortunate statement especially if you want to become the President to govern all the tribes.

This is because Raila has destroyed the friendship between Ruto and Uhuru, he is destroying Jubilee and now there is Tanga tanga and Kieleweke, and the fact that the Luo community in the recent past made headlines for stealing railway tools and destroying the railway line.

