VIDEO: DP Ruto and Uhuru got a stale ideas sinking Kenya to a crisis- Hon Moses Kuria April 20, 2019 1 Comment FacebookTwitterLinkedin FacebookTwitterLinkedin
Comments
Anonymous says
State capture by corrupt forces is not a new thing, world organized crime is now the new world order and wsr is endangered …danger is lurking ready to snap at anyone nobody is safe…the dark energy of voodoo magic is overwhelming many pushing stress levels above and beyond capacity levels of the human brain and that’s the reason behind the killing spree,its a blood bath and wsr is not immune to the super crazy stuff that is happening so he better Tippie toe