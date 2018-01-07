DP Ruto’s spokesman David Mugonyi in trouble after he went on record to threaten Nation Media journalists over a strong that exposed rift between Mt Kenya magia and his boss DP Ruto. Things are getting thick for DP after he helped Uhuru rig himself into second term. Statehouse Operative David Murathe is also telling all and sundry that its only Uhuru with mandate to appoint or sack ministers
VIDEO: DP Ruto Threatens Nation Media Journalists
