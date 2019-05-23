Video: CS Munya is incompetent, sack him, MP Moses Kuria tells Uhuru

Fiery Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Kuria downplayed Munya over his decision to ban second-hand spare parts by the government.

According to Kuria, the move by the Kenya Bureau of Standards, will affect the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Kenyans who depend on the industry.

The Gatundu Mp said that bad policies are making Kenyans suffer and that People are being pushed out of business as ministers lie to the President that all is well.



He added that traders should be allowed to import goods without being subjected to many hurdles, especially when the products can’t be manufactured locally.

The legislator also slammed CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) for failing Kenyans.

Kuria said the CSs have failed to deliver despite the president putting them at the helm of key ministries in the country.

Once Raila critic MP further said that People were suffering with neither money nor jobs urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the Cabinet.

The ban on spare parts has been criticized by dealers, with many saying they cannot start ‘brand new spare parts’ shops because of the enormous capital required.

CS Munya had said that dealers were not sincere in the complaints as they were after getting huge profits from the business.

He stated that many accidents on our roads were as a result of faulty spare parts.