VIDEO: Crying Kalenjin Maize farmers Tell DP Ruto To Forget 2022 Over NCPB Corruption Scandal… May 25, 2018
Comments
Anonymous says
NOT KALENJINS ONLY. OTHER TRIBES ARE ALL GUILTY AS WE STAND AND DEFEND OUR CORRUPT LOT. COME 2022 AND THEY WONT DITCH RUTO. THIS IS WHEN EVERY TRIBE WILL STAND BY ITS THIEF AND A KILLER
Anonymous says
Huyu makale ameongea musuri sana. Mambo ya 2022 ni zero.
Anonymous says
This is the enslavement of the Kenyan working class (farmers, peasant farmers, fishermen around Lake Victoria); you name it , These drunkard womanizers are professional thieves controlling citizens!!
They are armed to the teeth; armed by their fellow foreign thieves who supply them with weapons to go after the poor working class! They are also above the laws !!