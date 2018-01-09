VIDEO: Celebrations in Nairobi As Court Dismisses ‘Kidero’ Petition Challenging Election of Governor Sonko

Thousands of Governor Mike Sonko supporters took to the streets after high court dismissed a petition challenging his August 8th win against former governor Evans Kidero.





Judge Msagha Mbogholi issued the ruling after the petitioners; Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Okoth Oliech, made an application on Tuesday for leave to withdraw the election petition whose hearing was scheduled for January 8th to January 12, 2018.

The petitioners cited security reasons, free will and own volition as grounds for the withdraw of the petition.

The judge struck out the petition for want of prosecution after the petitioners indicated they are no longer interested in prosecuting the petition.

