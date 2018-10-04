Video: Cartels In Shame As UHURU and SONKO Ride On Presidential CIC Armoured Bulletproof-Special Van

By the Banana Peddler

NAIROBI COUNTY anti-SONKO cartels were today shocked when President their Excellencies President UHURU KENYATTA and Nairobi governor MIKE SONKO entered the Jamhuri ASK Showground in style.



The two top leaders rode the Presidential armoured and bulletproof-glassed vehicle that no one else sets foot on unless the President authorizes.

The two were cheered by Wananchi who lined up to greet them as they toured the ongoing annual Agricultural show.

According to sources in Statehouse, the president held a private meeting with the governor before proceeding to the showground for the official opening.

The President recently distanced himself from the cartels who were piloring the governor in his name and asked everyone to take responsibility for their actions.

The President assures the flamboyant Nairobi governorof his support and asked him to work for the people of Nairobi without fear or intimidation.

