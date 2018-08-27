VIDEO Gone VIRAL: World Champion Athlete Asbel Kiprop Kissing and Fingering Best Friend’s Wife in His Car

World 1500 three time champion Asbel Kiprop recorded himself kissing and groping a semi nude female companion in his car, the lady is said to be a a girlfriend of a fellow a athlete and also a close family friend.



The minute and a half video was recorded by the athlete himself but later found its way on Facebook.

In video, the 29-year old runner and the unidentified woman gyrates on the car seats to the tune of a vernacular song. The car is in motion.

The woman appears to know that she is being filmed and dances seductively as she shows off her unbuttoned blouse and white bra.

The video ends with the couple kissing passionately in the car as Kiprop pans the mobile phone camera for a better recording.



Kiprop won the world titles over the middle distance in Daegu, Moscow and Beijing in 2011, 2013 and 2015 respectively. He also won gold over the 1500m distance at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008.

The video has emerged barely three months after the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) announced that they had found a banned energy-enhancing drug (EPO) in Kiprop’s urine sample.

The athlete initially pleaded innocence and even accused the doping body of interfering with his urine sample when they went to collect the sample at his home.

He later toned down, claiming through his lawyer that he did not have the finances to fight the charges.

He is now staring at a two year ban should his second sample test positive.

Since May 5 when his world came tumbling down, Asbel Kiprop Kebenei, the men 1500m Beijing 2008 Olympic champion, has been a man on the warpath as he battles to protest his innocence after being accused of using banned blood-booster, rEPO.

The independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of world governing body, the IAAF, confirmed news broken by British right-wing publication, Daily Mail, that two urine samples collected from his home on November 27, 2017 had returned adverse findings confirming the presence of recombinant Erythropoietin (rEPO) in his system.