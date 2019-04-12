Video: Al-Shabaab terrorists abduct Cuban doctors in Mandera town, KDF moves into action

Two Cuban doctors have reportedly been abducted in Mandera town.

There are fears that Al-Shabaab insurgents may be behind the abduction that saw one of their bodyguards killed.

Witnesses claim that the militants crossed over to Somalia with their captives.

The abducted doctors are among 100 Cuban specialists who arrived in the country in June 2018.



In July last year, Citizen TV visited the doctors in Mandera after reports emerged that local medics had fled the area in fear of terror attacks.

Doctors Landy Rodriguez (a surgeon) and Herera Correa (general practitioner) had settled in well at the Mandera Referral Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez revealed that he was initially anxious about working in Mandera after reading about al Shabaab attacks before he travelled to Kenya.

His counterpart Dr. Correa however said he had worked in dangerous territories before so his new assignment was not any different.