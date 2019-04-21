VIDEO: “Acha kuosha vyombo Sugoi, Kuja nikupee pesa,” Savula tear Khalwale apart over Ruto obsession

Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula has badly attacked former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale over his obsession with Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Savula tells Khalwale to stop going to Ruto’s Sugoi home to beg for money. Savula says if money is a big problem for Khalwale, he is ready to give him his own money. He says Khalwale should stop his obsession with the DP. The Lugari legislator says that he will meet with the DP on the ballot in the 2032 elections and he will beat him. He further accuses Khalwale of washing utensils at Ruto’s Sugoi home for money. He says Khlwale goes to Sugoi early in the morning to do all house chores just to make Ruto happy. Watch the full video here.