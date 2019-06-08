Veteran Radio presenter MOHAMED JUMA NJUGUNA is dead

Renowned veteran Radio presenter and football commentator Mohamed Juma Njuguna has died in a City hospital after long illness.
Mzee wa kazi has been battling with Diabetes and high blood pressure.
He mentored present and retired journalists including Elina Sifuna Shiveka. He worked alongside other big brands like roga roga star Fred Obachi Machoka and hero Mambo Mbotella
Comments
Madison Jr says
tutaishi kukukumbuka mzee was kazi may your soul RIP
Otieno Oyugi says
Pole sana kwa kifo cha mzee wa kazi.I’ve followed him from K.B.C.to where he breathed his last now in citizen.oh director of state comendation!
Daniel says
Rip you will be remembered