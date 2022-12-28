Veteran TV news anchor Catherine Kasavuli has passed on aged 60 at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), KBC acting MD Samuel Maina has confirmed.
Kasavuli was battling cancer and had been admitted to the KNH private wing since October 26, 2022.
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
Veteran TV news anchor Catherine Kasavuli has passed on aged 60 at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), KBC acting MD Samuel Maina has confirmed.
Kasavuli was battling cancer and had been admitted to the KNH private wing since October 26, 2022.
Leave a Reply