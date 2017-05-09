EXPOSED: WHY USAID SUSPENDED Funding to Ministry of Health. Official Corruption to BLAME, Uhuru on Spot

Statement Regarding the Suspension of Assistance to the Ministry of Health

May 9, 2017

The U.S. Embassy has suspended approximately $21 million (2.1 billion KSH) in assistance to the Ministry of Health. This represents only a small portion of the overall U.S. health investment in Kenya, which exceeds $650 million (65 billion KSH) annually.

We took this step because of ongoing concern about reports of corruption and weak accounting procedures at the Ministry. The action is intended to ensure that health care spending reaches those in need, and to protect U.S. taxpayer money. We are working with the Ministry on ways to improve accounting and internal controls and hope to restore the funding when appropriate progress is made.

Our support for life-saving and essential health services, such as providing anti-retroviral therapy for a million Kenyans, is not affected by the suspension. We will continue to provide funding for health services and medications going directly to Kenyans.

