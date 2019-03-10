Exposed: US Embassy knew about Ethiopian Airlines crash 2 days before

This tweet done on 8th March by the US Embassy warning American citizens to avoid Bole international airport on 10th March is a pointer that the United States of America knew something about a possible plane crash or terror attack or a serious security concern.

Questions are bound to be asked especially to local security agencies if they may have ignored crucial intelligence shared by the Americans.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed 6 minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 10, 2019

Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 from Addis to Nairobi ’involved in an accident‘ 6 minutes after take-off. Airline says it has 149 passengers and 8 crew onboard. It was a brand new Boeing 737-800MAX delivered just 4 months ago — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 10, 2019

My deeply felt condolences to the people of Ethiopia following the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane. My prayers are with the families and relatives of victims. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 10, 2019

Accident Bulletin no. 1

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 11:00am

Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available. Updated information will also be on Ethiopian Airlines website at https://t.co/Je7pXoKxHh pic.twitter.com/07wKZHPVPl — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

Kenya Airways wishes to send a message of condolences to Ethiopian Airlines and the families of those that have lost their loved ones on flight ET 302/10 enroute to Nairobi. You can count on our full support at this very difficult moment. pic.twitter.com/SWSIXtNYC5 — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) March 10, 2019