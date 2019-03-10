Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Exposed: US Embassy knew about Ethiopian Airlines crash 2 days before

Exposed: US Embassy knew about Ethiopian Airlines crash 2 days before

Leave a Comment

This tweet done on 8th March by the US Embassy warning American citizens to avoid Bole international airport on 10th March is a pointer that the United States of America knew something about a possible plane crash or terror attack or a serious security concern.

Questions are bound to be asked especially to local security agencies if they may have ignored crucial intelligence shared by the Americans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies