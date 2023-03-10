US-based Kenyan tycoon meets Ruto at State House

US-based Kenyan tycoon and Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) Founder Julius Mwale met President William Ruto at State House on Thursday, March 8 and discussed areas of collaboration in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Mwale was accompanied by international investors with interest to invest in Kenya.

“We thank HE President Dr. William Ruto for hosting our delegation at Statehouse, Nairobi.

“The delegation of international investors was led by MMTC’s Julius Mwale and held a strategic consultative meeting under the stewardship of the President in fostering partnerships in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure which form a base of Kenya’ s economy,” MMTC said in a statement.

This is the third time Mwale is meeting President Ruto since he was sworn in.

In September 2022 he met the President during United Nations General Assembly in later in December held meeting with the Head of State at the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.

At the Summit, Mwale also met 18 other African Heads of State as he sought to expand his business empire across the continent.

“Our team was privileged to interact with government and business leaders from US and Africa including President William Ruto and 18 other heads of state.

“The summit which is hosted by President Joe Biden attracted more than 50 heads of state from Africa. The US government committed over US $ 55 billion for Africa over the next three years in areas of health, environment, innovation and women empowerment. MMTC will benefit from some of the resources as we expand our projects across the continent,” MMTC said in the statement.

The businessman has shown interest in reviving Mumias Sugar Company and a firm associated with him was the highest bidder during the miller’s lease bid in 2021.

Tumaz and Tumaz emerged as the top bidder with Sh27.6 billion for a 20-year lease in the Mumias Sugar bidding process which had attracted a total of eight bidders.

Uganda-based Sarrai Group was controversially awarded the tender despite being the lowest bidder at Ksh6 billion.

President Ruto has since promised to get new investor to revive the sugar miller.

“The government will pay all the debt for sugar factories. I will bring a new investor for Mumias and oversee the revival. I know all these people and issues. The current issues at Mumias cannot be allowed to continue,” said Ruto.