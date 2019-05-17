Uproar on social media as Kenyans seek to find “mheshimiwa fisi”

Kenyans are having their last cry after realizing they elected irresponsible leaders instead of leaders who would perform their duly duties.

Here are some of the sentiments:

In the midst of despondency and political skulduggery there is one bright light speaking for Wanjiku in the Senate. @SakajaJohnson Why is the government acting like its at war with its people? #MheshimiwaFisi pic.twitter.com/FJ7PEL90y4 — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) May 17, 2019

Kenyans looking for #MheshimiwaFisi to eject him, but when they reach at the ballot…….😂😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/FdSd7X1qJn — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) May 17, 2019

Kibaki didn't threaten people to take things they don't understand like Huduma number, Kibaki educated them on it's importance and benefits. Today, civil education has been replaced by threats. @FredMatiangi @StateHouseKenya #MheshimiwaFisi #BringKibakiBack #KirinyagaRising pic.twitter.com/QRQjYDtqVS — Steven Barclay (@StevenBarclayKE) May 17, 2019

Kenya has 416 MPS, & 67 senators. 416 × 2M = 832M per month for salary 67 senators × 2M = 134M per month Total; 832M + 134M = 966M per month. ADD President salary and DP salary, Roughly 1Billion for paying salaries of #MheshimiwaFisi in third world country. TOO SAD!! 😭😭😭 — Juma Odhiambo 🇰🇪 (@Jodhis_) May 17, 2019

If only there was a possibility of removing all Mps from office all at once. These are the roots of the economic crisis we have at hand right now #MheshimiwaFisi pic.twitter.com/nSi5PwhUEA — Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) May 17, 2019

We need to do away with the MP's, if one of them can warn us and admit receiving bribes in the toilet to shoot down reports then we are done. It's a monkey's parliament full of greedy thieves.#MheshimiwaFisi pic.twitter.com/36Zf4lYREL — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) May 17, 2019

If these are the people who are meant to lead us , then where exactly are we headed as a country ?? #MheshimiwaFisi pic.twitter.com/PNGzeRJo01 — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 17, 2019

If you want to test a man's character, give him power – Lincoln #MheshimiwaFisi pic.twitter.com/4Qg2VDALp8 — Sadik Hassan (@Sadikhassan16) May 17, 2019

The people we elected are now burdening us and stealing from us. Keep in mind that any payment of house allowance outside the gross pay of any state or public officer is unconstitutional. #MheshimiwaFisi pic.twitter.com/IPnPgfzDF7 — Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) May 17, 2019