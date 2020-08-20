UPDATED: List of countries from which travelers will not be put on quarantine due to covid-19

Kenya has updated the list of countries from which travelers will not be quarantined over Covid-19 pandemic. The standard advice is for the travelers to self isolate.

The list shared by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Tuesday include countries African countries.

The number of countries exempted from quarantine is now 130 as per the list issued on Wednesday.

Coronavirus pandemicis still ravaging the world with more than 22 million confirmed cases in 188 countries.

Globally more than 780,000 people have lost their lives as cases of the disease are continuing to surge in many countries.

In Africa, the government will exempt people from Angola, Botswana, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Lesotho, Libya, Mauritius, .Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Notably, missing from the list is Tanzania, which neighbors Kenya to the south and South Africa.

