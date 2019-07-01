Update: Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore to be buried tomorrow in private ceremony.

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore will be laid to rest in a private ceremony to be attended by invited guests tomorrow.

The demise of the business titan came early in the morning at 3am after he passed on at his Nairobi home after battling Leukemia for a long period.

He took a nine-month medical leave in late 2017 to undergo cancer treatment in England and returned to Kenya in July 2018.

Being a person who socialized with everyone, celebrities stormed social media with condolences, sharing the great moments they had with him.

Due to health reasons, the soft Spoken CEO was planning to step down in August 2019 to go seek for further treatments but the government’s insistence he should be succeeded by a Kenyan had delayed announcing a replacement, forcing the CEO’s service to be extended for a further 12 months.

During his tenure at Kenya’s biggest telecommunication company Safaricom, Bob Collymore made tremendous achievements.