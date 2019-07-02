UoN gets new vice chancellor after Mbithi’s forceful exit

Prof Isaac Mbeche has been appointed the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN).

The institution’s Council made the official announcement on Monday.

Mbeche takes over from Prof Peter Mbithi whose efforts to remain in office proved futile after the council asked him to re-apply for the position after it was advertised on local dailies.

Prof Mbithi wanted to serve his second term in office before his request was turned down.

In a statement to newsrooms, UoN council chair Julia Ojiambo in communication to staff and students said that Mbeche will serve in the capacity until a new permanent VC is appointed

“The Council wishes to take this opportunity to reassure the University of Nairobi community and all Stakeholders that it is in charge and there is no cause for alarm,” reads part of the statement, as quoted by Daily Nation.

Mbeche served as the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of finance, planning and development department before he was appointed into the new capacity.

Prof Mbithi and Ojiambo are expected to go on leave as they wait for the official appointment process before they can apply for the same post.

The staff of the institution is now at crossroads following the appointment, which occurred at the end of the month. The members have now raised concern over the possibility of delayed salaries as new changes take effect.