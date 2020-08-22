Unknown goons break into ODM Official’s car, make away with valuables

Unknown goons on Friday August 21, 2020 broke into the vehicle of one of the top officials at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The Orange party Director of Communications Philip Etale, through his social media handles revealed that unknown people in Kinoo area, Kiambu County, had broken into his car, making away with his mobile phone, laptop and some other unnamed belongings.

The incident, according to Etale, happened as he condoled with a family that had been bereaved within the area.

“Kinoo people have broken into my car as I condoled with a family that is bereaved and taken away my phones, laptop and other belongings. I feel bad. So sad,” Etale posted.

Etale has since reported the matter to the Kinoo police station and investigations have been launched.

According to section 322 of the penal code, a person who handles stolen goods is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment with hard labour, hence, the culprits could face a term not exceeding fourteen years if caught.