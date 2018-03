Raila is a close ally of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who is a fiercest enemy of majority leader in parliament Aden Duale.

It is believed that the only uniting factor between Joho, Hassan Omar and Duale is their religion Islam.

Now that Raila has joined Jubilee, it remains to be seen whether Omar Hassan and Duale will work together with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

It also remains to be seen if Joho will work closely with the President.