EMBARRASSING: United Nations Slaps Uhuru, Promotes Dr Roselyne Akombe To Director Despite Kenya Protests

Former IEBC commissioner the fearless, eloquent, smart Dr Roselyn Akombe has been promoted to a senior top position at the United Nations after fleeing Kenya citing death threats from Jubileee Statehouse operatives
Akombe, who was a Political Advisor, has been promoted to Chief Director of Policy Planning and Guidance at the United Nations. The promotion is aslap in face for Uhuru as the Kenya mission in Newyork tried hard to have Akombe dismissed
Salim Lone, a former director of News and Media Division at UN, said Akombe will serve at the United Nation’s Department of Political Affairs.
“This post’s many responsibilities include preparing conflict-prevention measures in conflict ridden regions,” Lone said via Facebook on Thursday.
He added that the post requires working not just with governments but civil society and other groups who are vital to restoring or ensuring peace.
“The level Roselyn is now at is a senior one with significant input into formulating overall UN strategies and policies, all the more so since she is working in the political arena,” he said.
According to insiders, the former IEBC Commissioner was promoted despite “almost violent opposition” from the Kenya Mission.
“UN promotions are rare. This recognition by UN will give Roselyn some additional protection too,” Lone, who is NASA leader Raila Odinga’s advisor, said.
Akombe resigned from electoral commission and fled saying the repeat poll “absolutely” cannot be credible as they are being organised by a very “divided commission”.
She told the BBC, in an interview from New York, that she and her brother had received death threats. The brother also fled Kenya.
Comments
Anonymous says
WOW
VERY
WONDERFUL.
GOD ALWAYS REWARDS THOSE WHO TAKE RIGHT STEPS IN RIGHT DIRECTION.
Anonymous says
God reward to you Akombe .
Anonymous says
That’s good coz u spoke the truth which here they don’t want to hear poor musando was killed for the elections to be manipulated nothing has bin done to the investigation they killed an innocent gilr so it could look like a love triangle but last week soko igathes communication was leaked but musandis last calls cannot be traced and moses kuria was never questioned coz he knew where the car was but sad Kikuyu’s re evil
Anonymous says
Uhuru is afraid of elite with proper papers.is y Dr Gaguo had to b that way.no kikuyu with good papers in public domain and they know it…look at the recent cabinate, is it worth it?
Biryah James says
that’s fantabulous