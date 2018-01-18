EMBARRASSING: United Nations Slaps Uhuru, Promotes Dr Roselyne Akombe To Director Despite Kenya Protests

Former IEBC commissioner the fearless, eloquent, smart Dr Roselyn Akombe has been promoted to a senior top position at the United Nations after fleeing Kenya citing death threats from Jubileee Statehouse operatives

Akombe, who was a Political Advisor, has been promoted to Chief Director of Policy Planning and Guidance at the United Nations. The promotion is aslap in face for Uhuru as the Kenya mission in Newyork tried hard to have Akombe dismissed

Salim Lone, a former director of News and Media Division at UN, said Akombe will serve at the United Nation’s Department of Political Affairs.



“This post’s many responsibilities include preparing conflict-prevention measures in conflict ridden regions,” Lone said via Facebook on Thursday.

He added that the post requires working not just with governments but civil society and other groups who are vital to restoring or ensuring peace.

“The level Roselyn is now at is a senior one with significant input into formulating overall UN strategies and policies, all the more so since she is working in the political arena,” he said.

According to insiders, the former IEBC Commissioner was promoted despite “almost violent opposition” from the Kenya Mission.

“UN promotions are rare. This recognition by UN will give Roselyn some additional protection too,” Lone, who is NASA leader Raila Odinga’s advisor, said.

Akombe resigned from electoral commission and fled saying the repeat poll “absolutely” cannot be credible as they are being organised by a very “divided commission”.

She told the BBC, in an interview from New York, that she and her brother had received death threats. The brother also fled Kenya.

